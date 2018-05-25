Emergency crews were on the scene after a child was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Mahwah.New Jersey State Police say the 12-year-old boy was injured in the two-car crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 287 just before 3 p.m.The child was flown to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries. His exact condition was not yet known.All northbound lanes were closed immediately following the crash.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.----------