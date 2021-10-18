Man and mother of missing New Hampshire boy, 5, arrested in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Aternoon Update

NEW YORK CITY -- The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who hasn't been seen in six months and a man who was with her were arrested in New York on witness tampering and child endangerment charges, but the search for the child continues, authorities said Monday.

Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf. New York City transit officers located and arrested them Sunday in the Bronx, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said in a news release.

The witness tampering charges allege that they each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for him, the news release said.

The endangerment charge alleges that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah.

The state of New Hampshire has sought their extradition, the attorney general's office said.

The New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah was missing.

The agency's involvement with the boy is unclear, but state police said he was last seen by "independent individuals" about six months ago and was never reported missing to authorities before last week.

Officials are continuing to search for Elijah and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.

They searched a lake behind his home in Merrimack over the weekend.

ALSO READ | Gabby Petito's mom, stepdad speak out about Brian Laundrie
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito's parents say they thought their daughter was safe with Brian Laundrie



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citynew hampshirenew york city transitchild endangermentwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito's parents speak out about Brian Laundrie
NYC commission votes unanimously to move Jefferson statue
Mother killed, 3-year-old son survives head-on crash in NYC
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on train, police say
New vaccine mandate takes effect in New Jersey
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Show More
New York City native Colin Powell's local ties run deep
Suspect in New Rochelle cabbie death arrested after NYC shootout
COVID Update: CDC panel to weigh Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters
Cuba Gooding Jr. will stand trial in February in NYC groping case
AccuWeather: Cool and gusty
More TOP STORIES News