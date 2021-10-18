Man and mother of missing New Hampshire boy, 5, arrested in New York City

Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf. New York City transit officers located and arrested them Sunday in the Bronx, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said in a news release.
The witness tampering charges allege that they each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for him, the news release said.
The endangerment charge alleges that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah.
The state of New Hampshire has sought their extradition, the attorney general's office said.
The New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah was missing.
The agency's involvement with the boy is unclear, but state police said he was last seen by "independent individuals" about six months ago and was never reported missing to authorities before last week.
Officials are continuing to search for Elijah and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
They searched a lake behind his home in Merrimack over the weekend.
