Child falls from 3rd-floor window of building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A toddler was rushed to the hospital after falling from the 3rd-story window of a building in Jersey City.The incident was reported in the 300 block of Ogden Avenue on Friday afternoon.It is believed the child fell from the 3rd-floor window of the building, according to a witness.The child's parents came rushing out of the building and took him to the hospital with serious injuries.He was transported to St Joseph's in Paterson for pediatric trauma.The investigation is ongoing.