Child falls out window of high-rise building in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are responding after a child fell out the window of a high-rise building in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported on Eldert Lane just after 11 a.m.

The child was taken to Brookdale Hospital but their condition was not yet known.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

