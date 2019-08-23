Child found crying, alone in car parked at Target n Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A young child was found crying and alone inside a car parked at a Queens Target.

A woman told Eyewitness News she had walked out of the College Point store with her two children around 4:00 p.m. Friday when her 10-year-old daughter heard a baby crying.

She looked inside a nearby Honda CRV and saw the child, who was sweating.

Police responded to their 911 call, and the child was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens for evaluation.

Police said a woman is being questioned at a nearby precinct. No charges have been filed at the moment.

