Child found dead in hot vehicle at New Jersey train station

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Authorities are investigating the death of a young child who was left in a vehicle parked at a PATCO station in Camden County, New Jersey.

Police were called Friday afternoon to the PATCO Lindenwold station for a report of an unresponsive child locked in a vehicle.

Authorities say efforts were made to resuscitate the child, but to no avail.

It's unknown how long the child was inside the vehicle.

There is no word if the owner of the vehicle has been contacted.

Officials say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

