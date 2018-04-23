Child's body found in suitcase along PATH tracks in Jersey City ID'd as missing 2-year-old from Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the death of 2-year-old Te'Myah Plummer.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities investigating the gruesome discovery of a child's body found in a suitcase along the PATH tracks in New Jersey have identified the victim as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia and have arrested the child's father.

The body of Te'Myah Plummer was found around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had announced in March that they were seeking the public's help in locating Plummer and her father, Travis Plummer. They had last been seen in August.

It was believed they may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina area, or perhaps Jersey City. At the time, they did not believe either was in any danger.

During the investigation, investigators in Hudson County were contacted by the Richmond Police Department regarding the case. The girl's father was subsequently tracked by investigators to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he was arrested without incident by FBI agents on April 19, and is currently awaiting extradition proceedings to Hudson County.

Plummer, 37, has been charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Unit with desecrating human remains.

Preliminary reports by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office originally estimated the child to be approximately 10-months-old.

Additional medical studies determined that the child was closer to 2-years-old and DNA testing by the FBI Forensic Lab in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed her identity.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killeddead bodybaby deathJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News