3-year-old found safe after kidnapping at playground in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man they believe kidnapped a 3-year-old boy.

The NYPD believes the suspect Dale Smith got into a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend at the McCaffrey Playground located at 9th Avenue and West 43rd Street in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday.

He ended up leaving with her 3-year-old son Majesty Brown without her permission.

Brown was later found safe.

Smith is described as a 20-year-old Black male, 5'8" tall, with a light complexion, brown eyes, and black hair in braids. He has a tattoo that says "DALE" on his left arm and a tattoo that says "LOYALTY" on his right arm. Smith was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white shirt, gray jeans and gray sneakers.

Smith is not the child's biological father.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

ALSO READ: NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits to 2 million-plus New Yorkers

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityhell's kitchennypdkidnappingkidnap
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating separate deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Hero teen saves family of 4 from burning car
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win U.S. Open championship win
LI 9/11 march held despite village's ban on parades
NJ welcomes massive container ship
Show More
12-year-old suspended for playing with toy gun during school Zoom session
Pay up! Toll hikes take effect on NJ's 3 major highways
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
More TOP STORIES News