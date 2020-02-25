Child hit by school bus in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child was hit by a school bus in the East New York section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
The victim was struck at Wortman Avenue and Crescent Street just before 7 a.m.
The child, whose age is not yet known, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in an unknown condition.
