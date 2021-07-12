Dozens of candles eyed in Queens fire that killed 9-year-old boy

The flames broke out on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, and authorities initially a labeled the blaze suspicious.
The boy's body was found after firefighters extinguished the fire, and investigators had previously said there was trauma to his body.
Further investigation, however, pointed to the candles, which neighbors said were continuously lit as part of religious ceremonies.
ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
Sources identified the boy as Matthew Pichardo, and a family member confirmed the information as well.
Residents who came by the home on Monday to collect whatever items survived the blaze did not want to speak with Eyewitness News.
Three other people suffered minor injuries in the fire.
"It's a tragedy man, a little boy's not supposed to die like that," neighbor Dennis Martinez said. "Everybody get out of the house and just left him in there. Something is wrong with the picture to me."
The four apartments consisted of two family homes attached to each other, and all four families were displaced.
The owner of two of the apartments said he was very upset when he heard the child died.
"He's a very nice kid, all the time, you know, working," Yehezkel Fishbach said. "I'd see him if a tenant had a problem or anything like that, I came in, he was a really nice kid, I mean, it's really sad."
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip