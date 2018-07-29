Child left in hot car while father went to work at Long Island mall

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --
A father on Long Island was arrested Sunday for leaving his young child in a sweltering car while he went to work at the mall.

The 2-year-old boy was discovered by Nassau County Police in the parked car on the second level parking lot by Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. Police say his father, Kailym Rodriguez, 26, was working a security shift at Macy's.

Police were able to rescue the child through an open window an unlocked door. The young boy was sweating profusely and began to cry. He was placed in an air conditioned police car until ambulances arrived.

Approximately an hour and a half later, Rodriguez returned to the car after his shift and was placed under arrest.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The 2-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

