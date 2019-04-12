Mall of America incident: Child possibly pushed from 3rd floor; suspect in custody

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A man is in custody after police allege he critically injured a child at the Mall of America on Friday.Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, were called to the Mall of America about 10:17 a.m. local time after a child fell from the third floor. Witnesses told police that the child might have been pushed or thrown, according to Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts. Witnesses also reported seeing someone take off running from the scene.Mallgoers and emergency responders administered first aid to the 5-year-old child, Potts said. The child was then taken to a local hospital with "significant injuries."The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was later located and arrested elsewhere in the mall, police said. He remains in custody at the Bloomington Police Department."At this time, we do not believe that there is a relationship between the suspect and the child or the family of the child," Potts said, emphasizing that police believe this to be an "isolated incident."The southeast court of the mall, where the fall happened, has been cordoned off while police investigate.