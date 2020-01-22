Child rescued after falling through icy pond in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child fell through the ice on a pond in East Brunswick on Wednesday evening.
Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m.
One of the kids fell through the ice and at least five emergency rescuers went into the pond to rescue the child.
The child was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in an unknown condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
