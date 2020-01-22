Child rescued after falling through icy pond in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child fell through the ice on a pond in East Brunswick on Wednesday evening.

Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m.

One of the kids fell through the ice and at least five emergency rescuers went into the pond to rescue the child.

The child was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in an unknown condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east brunswickmiddlesex countychildrenchild injuredchild rescued
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people, dog killed in house fire in New Jersey
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station
Police: Dozens sickened at LI building with illegal heating units
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Jersey Shore town expects tens of thousands for Trump rally
Show More
Body found after car crashes into NY building deemed homicide
Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Flyers mascot punched him
Fairway Market denies bankruptcy reports
2 dead after fire tears through NYC apartment building
Mets tab quality control coach to replace Beltran as manager
More TOP STORIES News