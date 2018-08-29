LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) --A child was rescued from the second floor of a burning home in New Jersey Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on the top floor of the home on Prospect Avenue in Little Ferry.
A ladder leaned up against the house to the window from which it is believed the 12-year-old was pulled.
Firefighters quickly got the flames under control.
The child suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.
One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.
