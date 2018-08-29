A child was rescued from the second floor of a burning home in New Jersey Wednesday.The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on the top floor of the home on Prospect Avenue in Little Ferry.A ladder leaned up against the house to the window from which it is believed the 12-year-old was pulled.Firefighters quickly got the flames under control.The child suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.----------