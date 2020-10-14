WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A child is safe after a man abducted the 3-year-old girl and barricaded himself from police in the Bronx.
The incident happened on Boston Road in Williamsbridge.
Police say the individual showed up and removed the child from the location.
He then barricaded himself.
Authorities say the child is safe and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.
The individual is still barricaded and is in talks with the NYPD.
This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Child safe after family member abducts girl, barricades himself from NYPD in Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News