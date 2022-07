11-year-old girl sexually assaulted several times, police search for Staten Island suspect

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports New York state law prohibits teen drivers from riding with more than one person under the age of 21.

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are searching for the man who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old-girlInvestigators released a picture of 40-year-old Juan Mendieta.They say Mendieta sexually assaulted the girl inside a home near Van Duzer Street and Bay Street on the north shore.Police say happened multiple times between October 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022.They are also asking anyone else who might be a victim of this individual to come forward.Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.