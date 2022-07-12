11-year-old girl sexually assaulted several times, police search for Staten Island suspect

By Eyewitness News
40-year-old man sought in sex assault of 11-year-old girl on SI

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are searching for the man who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old-girl

Investigators released a picture of 40-year-old Juan Mendieta.

They say Mendieta sexually assaulted the girl inside a home near Van Duzer Street and Bay Street on the north shore.

Police say happened multiple times between October 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022.



They are also asking anyone else who might be a victim of this individual to come forward.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

