11-year-old girl sexually assaulted several times, police search for Staten Island suspect

Investigators released a picture of 40-year-old Juan Mendieta.
They say Mendieta sexually assaulted the girl inside a home near Van Duzer Street and Bay Street on the north shore.
Police say happened multiple times between October 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022.
They are also asking anyone else who might be a victim of this individual to come forward.
Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
