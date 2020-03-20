Child sexually assaulted in Harlem drug store, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old inside a CVS in Manhattan.

Surveillance video from inside the Harlem store on Thursday shows some sort of struggle.

Police say the suspect walked up to the girl and placed his hand under her clothes.

The girl went to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) or online at the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityharlemcrime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC coronavirus cases approach 4,000 with 22 dead
Drive-thru testing opening in Bergen County
NJ Transit shifts to weekend schedule during week amid COVID-19 crisis
When could COVID-19 leave hospitals without enough beds?
AccuWeather: Get ready for June warmth
New York state cases surge with increase in testing
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Show More
LI coronavirus cases surge past 600, including police officer
California governor orders entire state to stay home
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
At least 23 MTA workers test positive for coronavirus
Long lines as NYC students wait to pick up laptops
More TOP STORIES News