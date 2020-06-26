7-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting targeting teen in East Harlem

NOW: @NYPDnews, @NYPDDetectives searching for gunman after 7 year old girl was grazed by a bullet in #EastHarlem. Bullet was intended for a teenager, who was hit in leg. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/MkE8h4pTVl — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 25, 2020

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem Thursday in a shooting that apparently targeted a teenager, who was also shot.Police said a large group of people was gathered on E. 102nd St. around 6:15 p.m. when a "dispute" occurred.A gunman fired several shots, grazing the young girl's right thigh and hitting the 19-year-old in the left leg.Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.So far, police have made no arrests.NYPD detectives are searching for the gunman.