7-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting targeting teen in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem Thursday in a shooting that apparently targeted a teenager, who was also shot.

Police said a large group of people was gathered on E. 102nd St. around 6:15 p.m. when a "dispute" occurred.

A gunman fired several shots, grazing the young girl's right thigh and hitting the 19-year-old in the left leg.

Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

So far, police have made no arrests.

NYPD detectives are searching for the gunman.

