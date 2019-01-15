Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota

A toddler strapped into a car seat toppled out of the side of a moving car in Minnesota.

MANKATO, Minnesota (WABC) --
Video captured by Chad Mock and posted to Facebook showed what happened.

The car seat apparently fell out of the rear driver's side of a sedan as it took a right curve.

Mock, who was driving behind the sedan, stopped his car and ran to the child's side.

Waving his arms in the air, he stopped an oncoming van from getting too close to the child.

"If it didn't happen in front of me, I'd never have believed it," Mock wrote on Facebook.

The child was not injured, and the child's parents came back as soon as they realized what had happened.

