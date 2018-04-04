PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Child struck by street sign outside Madison Square Garden in Midtown

CeFaan Kim reports on the child struck by a sign in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 6-year-old boy was injured when he was struck by a falling street sign near Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday.

The boy was hit in the head at the intersection of 32nd Street and 7th Avenue, officials said.

Witnesses said a crowd of people surrounded him, picked him up and carried him away.

The boy is listed in serious but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Officials have not confirmed why the street sign fell, although high winds may be a factor.

