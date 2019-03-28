Child struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A child was struck by an SUV and taken to the hospital in serious condition on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 79th Street and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.Video from Citizen App shows a school bus near the scene of the incident.Officials say the child, believed to be around 12 years old, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where they are expected to survive.Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------