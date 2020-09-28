Child struck, injured by vehicle in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Monday near 23rd Street and Bath Avenue.


The child was taken to Lutheran Hospital.

Few other details were released.


This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath beachbrooklynnew york citychild injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2%
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
3 kids left home alone critical after NYC apartment fire: Authorities
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harlem
Show More
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
COVID NY: Homeless shelters should be reopened, Cuomo says
Eviction protections for residents extended in New York
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
NJ city taking precautions now in case of influx of COVID during colder months
More TOP STORIES News