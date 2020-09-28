7-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are investigating after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Monday near Bay 23rd Street and Bath Avenue.

The 7-year-old child was taken to Lutheran Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the little girl was with her family at the intersection when she stepped into the street and was struck by an armored truck.

The driver remained on the scene. No criminality is involved at this time.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | 3 children left home alone critical after Bronx apartment fire: Authorities
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports three children are in critical but stable condition when they were left at home alone during an apartment fire in the Bronx.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath beachbrooklynnew york citychild injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2%
Identity theft, grand larceny charges dropped against nursing home worker
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
ABC7 Unite: Newark launches $100M fund for minority business owners
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
Show More
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
3 kids left home alone critical after NYC apartment fire: Authorities
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harlem
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
More TOP STORIES News