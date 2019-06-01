Child suffers from serious leg injury after being hit by ambulance in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A child is seriously injured after being hit by an ambulance in East Harlem.

Police say the child was in a crosswalk at 100th Street and 1st Avenue when he was struck.

The child suffered a serious injury.

