Child, teen injured in Newark hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child and a teenager were injured in a hit and run in Newark on Sunday night.

Police say the 7-year-old and the 16-year-old were both on a bike and were struck by a dark vehicle just before 10 p.m. at Lake Street and Bloomfield Avenue. They both suffered minor injuries.

Police are now going through the neighborhood, trying to find the car.

