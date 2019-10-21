NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child and a teenager were injured in a hit and run in Newark on Sunday night.
Police say the 7-year-old and the 16-year-old were both on a bike and were struck by a dark vehicle just before 10 p.m. at Lake Street and Bloomfield Avenue. They both suffered minor injuries.
Police are now going through the neighborhood, trying to find the car.
Child, teen injured in Newark hit-and-run
