Child 'unrecognizable' after Texas road rage shooting sparks fireworks explosion

COURT DOCUMENTS: Father cut off 18YO man on the road. After exchange of words, teen later pulls an AR 15 and shot rounds into the father’s car. 1 & 2 year old kids inside car were badly burned cause fireworks inside were sparked, lit car on fire. #Abc13 https://t.co/7m8zjkqFYZ pic.twitter.com/bMZnLnuHLK — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) July 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas family who was burned after fireworks exploded in their car following a road rage shooting says their two small children are still recovering, but that one of them is almost unrecognizable.The family of four was injured on July 4, when deputies say 18-year-old Bayron Rivera fired a gun at them because he was upset the family's father cut him off on the road.The family tells sister station KTRK in Houston that their 1-year-old underwent surgery Monday and is recovering.The father and the 2-year-old remain hospitalized, and the family says the burns from the explosion left one of the children unrecognizable.Deputies say the investigation showed Rivera used an AR-15 style rifle to fire into the family's car, which was filled with fireworks the family had purchased for Independence Day.They exploded, and the dramatic scene that followed was caught on camera.Police say the family and Rivera did not know each other.Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday and is now being held on a $120,000 bond."Our main concern has been to the two children that have been severely injured and face a very long long recovery," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference.The lead lieutenant on the case says Rivera told them he did not know children were in the car at the time of the shooting.----------