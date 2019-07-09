Child 'unrecognizable' after Texas road rage shooting sparks fireworks explosion

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas family who was burned after fireworks exploded in their car following a road rage shooting says their two small children are still recovering, but that one of them is almost unrecognizable.

The family of four was injured on July 4, when deputies say 18-year-old Bayron Rivera fired a gun at them because he was upset the family's father cut him off on the road.

The family tells sister station KTRK in Houston that their 1-year-old underwent surgery Monday and is recovering.

The father and the 2-year-old remain hospitalized, and the family says the burns from the explosion left one of the children unrecognizable.

Deputies say the investigation showed Rivera used an AR-15 style rifle to fire into the family's car, which was filled with fireworks the family had purchased for Independence Day.

They exploded, and the dramatic scene that followed was caught on camera.

Police say the family and Rivera did not know each other.

Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday and is now being held on a $120,000 bond.

READ MORE: Suspect who shot into car carrying family of 4 and caused fireworks to go off surrenders, sheriff says

"Our main concern has been to the two children that have been severely injured and face a very long long recovery," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference.

The lead lieutenant on the case says Rivera told them he did not know children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas4th of julyexplosionchild injuredshootingu.s. & worldburn injuriesroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mugshots: Alleged gang members arrested in murders, shootings
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Gushing NYC water main break leaves 7 buildings without water
3 dead after fiery crash into utility pole on Long Island
Woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in NYC rape attempt
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Show More
Car bursts into flames during gender reveal
Burglar with pet cat eats homeowner's cupcakes, wears woman's onesie
American taking selfie gored during running of the bulls
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck in NJ hit and run
More TOP STORIES News