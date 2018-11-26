TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --Police are investigating the death of a woman who was apparently set on fire on Staten Island.
Investigators say firefighters were called to a small fire in a wooded area at Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street in Tottenville after children discovered the body Sunday afternoon.
FDNY found a partially-clothed woman's body on fire when they arrived near Long Pond Park.
Police say the woman was partially clothed and that she had likely been left there several days ago.
"This is a great quiet neighborhood, it's a dead-end street, there's never cars parked here," said Ron Ribaudo, a resident. "To think right down the block from the house there was a murder, it's crazy, it really is, it's kind of sad, you wonder where you live sometimes."
The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made.
