Police are investigating the death of a woman who was apparently set on fire on Staten Island.Investigators say firefighters were called to a small fire in a wooded area at Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street in Tottenville after children discovered the body Sunday afternoon.FDNY found a partially-clothed woman's body on fire when they arrived near Long Pond Park.Police say the woman was partially clothed and that she had likely been left there several days ago."This is a great quiet neighborhood, it's a dead-end street, there's never cars parked here," said Ron Ribaudo, a resident. "To think right down the block from the house there was a murder, it's crazy, it really is, it's kind of sad, you wonder where you live sometimes."The identity of the woman has not yet been released.No arrests have been made.----------