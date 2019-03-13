Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its March 13 birthday

Wrapping paper: check. Super mysterious items under the wrapping paper: check. Get ready, 3/13 is coming… pic.twitter.com/obdsdi825p — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 10, 2019

Chili's is celebrating its birthday with $3.13 margaritas.Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Wednesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.If you share a picture of your occasion on social media with the hashtag #ChilisBirthday, you will be entered to win a $313 Chili's gift card.The margarita deal is available all day long.