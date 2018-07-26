PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --A driver apparently delivering Chinese food was shot in the face and killed in Paterson.
The victim was shot on East 34th Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center where he later died.
A female passenger in the car told police they were delivering food to an address on East 34th Street.
She told them a gunman shot the driver in the face and then fled on foot north on East 34th Street, towards 18th Avenue.
She described the suspect as a black male, 6' tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
She told police they worked at a Chinese restaurant on Vreeland Avenue, and the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.
No arrests have been made.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
