Chinese food delivery man shot in face while in car in Paterson

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A driver apparently delivering Chinese food was shot in the face and killed in Paterson.

The victim was shot on East 34th Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A female passenger in the car told police they were delivering food to an address on East 34th Street.

She told them a gunman shot the driver in the face and then fled on foot north on East 34th Street, towards 18th Avenue.

She described the suspect as a black male, 6' tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

She told police they worked at a Chinese restaurant on Vreeland Avenue, and the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.

No arrests have been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

