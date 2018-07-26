A driver apparently delivering Chinese food was shot in the face and killed in Paterson.The victim was shot on East 34th Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center where he later died.A female passenger in the car told police they were delivering food to an address on East 34th Street.She told them a gunman shot the driver in the face and then fled on foot north on East 34th Street, towards 18th Avenue.She described the suspect as a black male, 6' tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.She told police they worked at a Chinese restaurant on Vreeland Avenue, and the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.No arrests have been made.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.----------