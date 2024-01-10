Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie expected to end 2024 presidential campaign, sources say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Republican contender Chris Christie has notified key allies that he plans drop out of the 2024 presidential race at a campaign stop Wednesday evening in New Hampshire, sources familiar told ABC News.

Christie, 61, has been under intense pressure to exit the Republican presidential primary race as critics of Donald Trump work to unify behind a viable alternative to the former president.

The news comes as a surprise, given that Christie had staked the success of his campaign on New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, which is less than two weeks away. He had insisted as recently as Tuesday night that he had no plans to leave the race, rebuffing growing calls for him to step aside as he continued to cast himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on the former president.

"I would be happy to get out of the way for someone who is actually running against Donald Trump," he said at a town hall in Rochester, New Hampshire, while arguing that none of his rivals had stepped up to the plate.

"I'm famous enough. ... I've got plenty of titles. ... The only reason to do this is to win," he added. "So I'd be happy to get out of the way for somebody if they actually were going against Donald Trump."

This was Christie's second campaign for the nation's highest office. He ran in 2016 before suspending his bid and endorsing Trump, who went on to win the White House later that year.

Christie led Trump's transition team and advised him while in office before eventually becoming one of Trump's most vocal detractors within the GOP.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)

