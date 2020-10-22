Chris Christie urges people to wear masks in new op-ed after battling COVID-19

It read in part: "One of the worst aspects of America's divided politics is the polarization of something as practical as a mask. It's not a partisan or cultural symbol, not a sign of weakness or virtue. It's simply a good method-not a perfect one, but a proven one-to contain a cough or prevent the virus from getting in your mouth or nose. Wear it or you may regret it-as I did."
Just last week on ABC's "Good Morning America," Christie said he was "Not yet 100%" but that he's at a "fighting 80%" as far as his recovery from the virus goes.
He spent seven days in the intensive care unit where he was given Regeneron and the Eli Lilly antibody treatment. "The doctors decided because I'm an asthmatic they wanted to be very aggressive in the treatment."
The governor went on to say that the coronavirus is "very random, very unpredictable" and that it came on "like a freight train."
"All of a sudden I got a fever, chills, and body aches, and I was wracked with pain and exhaustion," Christie said on "GMA".
Christie had spent four days with President Trump on the White House grounds preparing for his first debate against former Vice President Joe Biden. He also attended the "superspreader" event following the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
"It was a mistake," he said. "I was led to believe that all the people I was interacting with at the White House had been tested and it gave you a false sense of security."
Christie told "GMA's" George Stephanopolous that he had been vigilant about mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing for seven months prior to his diagnosis, but he let his guard down.
"I let my guard down and it was wrong it was just a big mistake," he said. "I was doing it right for 7 months, I let my guard down for a couple of days inside the white house grounds and it cost me in a significant way. I was wrong."
Christie added that he thinks the Trump administration and all public officials should be more affirmative in recommending that the public wear masks.
"There is no downside to you wearing masks, in fact, there's an upside," he said. "We don't know everything we need to know about this disease, but we do know that masks can certainly help."
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: