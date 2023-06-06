Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to launch presidential campaign on Tuesday

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is set to launch his presidential campaign next week.

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Christie is planning to make the announcement during an evening town hall at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie's plans.

The timing, which was first reported by Axios, comes after several longtime Christie advisers started a super political action committee to support his expected candidacy.

The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race "imminently."

Christie has cast himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the nomination.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie has since emerged as a leading and vocal critic of the former president.

Christie, who is currently polling at the bottom of the pack, also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire's primary.

In addition, former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a historic challenge to his former boss, Trump.

Pence, the nation's 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, the date of his 64th birthday.

