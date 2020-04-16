Coronavirus News: Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announces wife tests positive for COVID-19

Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced March 31 that he was fighting the virus.
During an interview with his brother Wednesday night, Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina is also sick.
"Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me," he wrote on Twitter.
He said their kids are still healthy but they are all shaken up.
Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks. pic.twitter.com/ncyoQ3saWc— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 16, 2020
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address