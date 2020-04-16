coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announces wife tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

FILE image of Cristina and Chris Cuomo

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Chris Cuomo announced that his wife, Cristina Cuomo, who has helped him as he fights coronavirus, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced March 31 that he was fighting the virus.

During an interview with his brother Wednesday night, Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina is also sick.

"Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me," he wrote on Twitter.

He said their kids are still healthy but they are all shaken up.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomocnnhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Neighborhood Eats: Chef feeds healthcare workers with new program
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News