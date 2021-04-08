FDNY firefighter killed in line of duty in Afghanistan honored in Bronx

A plaque was unveiled and dedicated at Engine 46 & Ladder 27 for late Firefighter Chris Slutman.
Back in 2014, Slutman was given a medal for resuscitating a resident after a fire in the South Bronx.
"Chris will always be remembered for his bravery, for all he did to save others every day of his outstanding career and how he protected and defended our country," NYC fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Slutman was killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan in 2019. He is the 1,152nd member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their three young daughters.
"I think he's our Captain America, without a doubt, Captain America was a paragon of duty, honor and loyalty and so was Chris," Shannon Slutman said.
