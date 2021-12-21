Scarlett Estevez talks family dynamics and change in the Disney Channel's 'Christmas Again'

Scarlett Estevez plays 12-year-old "Ro" and she misses the way Christmas used to be, before her parents' divorce.
She and goes on daily adventures in her quest to check off items on her Christmas bucket list.
"I think the best part of playing Ro is that her character is so bold and she's not afraid of doing things and seeing how people are going to react. She just does things without really thinking them through, and I feel like I'm kind of not that way so she was really fun to play," Scarlett said.
Daniel Sunjata plays her dad "Mike" and Alexis Carra plays her mom "Caroline" in her struggle to try to get her life back the way it was.
The cast had to do the same scenes over and over again, but each time with some changes.
"It definitely was a little confusing and you'd be like, uh, I'm getting déj vu and I don't know why, and it's like no, you literally were here, doing this same scene a few hours ago," Scarlett said.
Scarlett feels the story is very relatable to kids and anyone going through changes in their families.
"I think the main message is about the parents and how they separated but, they made it clear that even though that did change and it wasn't ever going to go back to the way it was, her family is still going to love her the way it was before," Scarlett said, "So even though the family dynamic might change the love that her family will give her is never going to change and it's always going to be the same."
"Christmas Again" is streaming now on Disney+.
