vault

Sugar Plum Frenzy! See last-minute 1980s Christmas shoppers cope at New York malls

EMBED <>More Videos

See last-minute 1980s Christmas shoppers cope at New York malls

These reports from the Eyewitness News Vault are from 1989, 1984 and 1986.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingvaulthistorychristmasshopping
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
See last-minute 1980s Christmas shoppers cope at New York malls
Vault: '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor
Vault: Working the Christmas shift at Eyewitness News in 1981
Vault: New Yorkers make a stink about 1981 garbage strike
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in NYC
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and Icy Christmas
These were the top boy, girl baby names in NYC for 2020
New Chinatown bookstore filled with stories of minorities in America
Parishioners flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas mass
Show More
Undeterred by COVID, last-minute shoppers lead to hour-long queues
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
Here's how you can help some NYC first responders this holiday season
NYC agencies announce crackdown on speeding, drunk driving
Submit your holiday greetings to Eyewitness News for Christmas morning
More TOP STORIES News