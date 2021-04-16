Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island apprehended

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers apprehended

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island last month has been rearrested.

Christopher Buggs, 26, had been awaiting trial for a 2018 murder when he was prematurely released in early March, the first of three such incidents involving mistaken releases.

He was taken into custody at White Plains Road and 221st Street in the Bronx Friday afternoon, but further details were not released.

"(Department of Correction) Commissioner (Cynthia) Brann announced today that after an intensive manhunt, DOC's Corrections Intelligence Bureau and the US Marshall's Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended accused murderer Christopher Buggs, who had been erroneously discharged from custody last month," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. "We hope that Mr. Buggs' swift return to Rikers Island provides some comfort to the victim's family."

RELATED | For 3rd time in a month, suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
EMBED More News Videos

For the third time in a month, a suspect has been wrongly released from Rikers Island, officials confirmed Friday.


In the other two incidents, Nakim Meekins surrendered and James Reino was allowed to stay out of jail due to a COVID-19 diagnosis pending a future court date.

Four Department of Correction employees were suspended in Buggs' case, while the others are believed to have been a result of paperwork errors unrelated to the DOC.

Buggs had been sentenced to 30 days of time served for an unrelated criminal contempt case, but that sentence was mistakenly listed as the final disposition of his murder case on his paperwork.

As a result, Rikers Island staff released him.

Buggs is awaiting trial for the murder of 55-year-old Ernest Brownlee outside a Brooklyn bodega three years ago.

Brownlee was apparently a career criminal who killed two men in the 1980s.

RELATED | 2nd suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island turns self in with attorney
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder who was mistakenly released from Rikers Island because of a paperwork error -- the second time in a week such an incident has occurred.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rikers islandnew york cityrikers islandescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News