Senator Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID, spokesperson says

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.
The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.
"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman said.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.