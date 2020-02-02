SUSPECT ON THE RUN: 2 dead, including 15-year-old, after funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida -- On Saturday afternoon, shots rang out near Victory City Church.

In a news release, authorities said a total of four people were shot, leaving two dead.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult man were killed at the scene.

Another minor and a woman were also shot, then transported to the hospital.

Victory City Church informed the public via Facebook post that the incident did not happen on their property. They claim it occurred across the street.

Their senior pastor is expected to give an update at 6 p.m.



Officials said they detected around 13 rounds were fired.

The suspected shooter fled the scene and has not been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridawoman shotdeadly shootingchurchteen killedteen shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News