Public viewing for Cicely Tyson will be held at famed Harlem church

NEW YORK -- People wishing to pay their final respects to legendary actor Cicely Tyson will get a chance during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church.The viewing for the actor, who died last week at age 96, will be held on Monday at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, according to a statement by her family through her manager Larry Thompson.The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs will be allowed, according to the statement.Tyson's passing brought out a flood of accolades for the pioneer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, "The Help."----------