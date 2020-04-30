Traffic

Citi Bike expanding near Harlem and Lincoln hospitals to help first responders

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Citi Bike is expanding in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

Officials say the expansion will begin on Monday with more than 100 new stations.

There will be stations placed outside Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx and Harlem Hospital to serve medical and other essential workers.

This will be the first time Citi Bike will be available in the Bronx.

