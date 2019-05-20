City Council speaker addresses spike in anti-Semitic crimes in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Jewish leaders in Brooklyn spoke out Monday about anti-Semitic attacks that have been happening with alarming frequency across the city.Johnson said NYPD data shows an 82 percent rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the first four months of 2019, including two recent incidents under investigation in Brooklyn.In one case, four men in a car with TLC plates shouted anti-Semitic remarks at a Hasidic man in Borough Park.They say the same group made similar comments to two teenage boys on the same day.Johnson said that incident alone should push elected officials to do more to end these hate crimes."The vile, vile evil of anti-Semitism is still present in our city and throughout the entire world," Johnson said. "I want everyone in our great city, the greatest city in the world, to feel safe and to feel protected."Johnson said City Council is asking Mayor de Blasio to fund the city's new Office of Hate Crime Prevention.According to the NYPD, there were 340 hate crimes against Jews last year, second only to California.The Anti-Defamation League reports anti-Semitic attacks doubled across the U.S. during the same time period.----------