City Council speaker to address spike in anti-Semitic crimes in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson will address the spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city.Police are investigating two anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn.Investigators say four men in a car shouted anti-Semitic remarks at a Hasidic man in Borough Park.They say the same group made similar comments to two teenage boys on the same day.The victims say the four men were in a car that had TLC plates.The NYPD recently reported that Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York were up 82% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year.The Anti-Defamation League also released a report this year that found Anti-Semitic hate crimes across the nation doubled in 2018.New York counted 340 hate crimes against Jewish people in 2018, second only to California.The City Council created the Office of Hate Crime Prevention this year and is pushing Mayor de Blasio to fully fund the office.----------