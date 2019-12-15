City to pay $625K to mother whose toddler was ripped away by police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City will pay $625 thousand to resolve a lawsuit filed by the mother caught in a tug of war when police officers yanked her toddler from her arms.
The controversial incident happened last December at a benefits office in Brooklyn.
Jazmine Headley sued the city in August, alleging trauma and humiliation and seeking unspecified damages.
In February, the City Council offered her a public apology.
