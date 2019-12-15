City to pay $625K to mother whose toddler was ripped away by police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City will pay $625 thousand to resolve a lawsuit filed by the mother caught in a tug of war when police officers yanked her toddler from her arms.

The controversial incident happened last December at a benefits office in Brooklyn.

Jazmine Headley sued the city in August, alleging trauma and humiliation and seeking unspecified damages.

In February, the City Council offered her a public apology.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boerum hillnew york citymanhattanlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train
Jersey City shooting: white van recovered, may be linked to suspects
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student; other teen released
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Show More
Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million
Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need
NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square
Bodycam video shows confrontation that led to death of NYPD officer
Police: Man snatches toy poodle from car in Chinatown
More TOP STORIES News