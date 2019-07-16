Civil rights charges will not be filed against officer in Eric Garner's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Civil rights charges will not be filed against Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the death of Eric Garner. Federal prosecutors are expected to tell Garner's family in Downtown Brooklyn.
Pantaleo's attorneys have not been notified of any action Tuesday morning.
The decision is not a surprise, as the Justice Department had the NYPD conduct an administrative hearing. Police Commissioner James O'Neill still has to decide Pantaleo's fate in the department, but he will not make a decision until the police administrative judge who oversaw the disciplinary trial renders her verdict.
Wednesday is the five year anniversary of Garner's death, and marked the expiration of the window for federal prosecutors to file federal civil rights charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo.
Pantaleo, 33, is accused of recklessly utilizing a banned chokehold to subdue Garner during a 2014 arrest on Staten Island for allegedly selling loose cigarettes.
Garner, 43, was heard on videos repeating "I can't breathe" 11 times before becoming unresponsive.
Pantaleo has denied using any inappropriate force in trying to subdue Garner.
A state grand jury cleared him of criminal conduct in 2014, but a federal investigation into the death remains open.
