Politics

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like symptoms." He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

(Previous coverage in video player above)

Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.

The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.hospitalsupreme courtu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot in NYC apartment building
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
NYC public safety biggest 'return to work' obstacle, poll finds
NYC vaccine exception for pro athletes, entertainers faces backlash
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn
NYPD targets quality-of-life crimes; critics cite 'broken windows'
Show More
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
Giuliani associate pleads guilty to wire fraud conspiracy
Giant killers Saint Peter's sets sights on Purdue in Sweet 16 tonight
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News