Clarkstown police officer rescues 4-year-old girl from drowning

By Eyewitness News
CLARKSTOWN, Rockland County (WABC) -- A police officer in Rockland County is getting recognition for his action off the clock.

Officer Paul Munding of Clarkstown Police Department was at a birthday party over the weekend when he saved 4-year-old Ella from drowning.

The little girl was on the pool steps when a doll in the pool caught her eyes.

She tried to get it, but couldn't swim.

Officer Munding had just met the little girl's parents a few minutes earlier and didn't hesitate for a second.

He jumped in fully clothed and pulled her to safety.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clarkstownrockland countydrowningwater rescuepoolchild rescuechild rescuedpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent weekend: At least 11 killed, dozens wounded in NYC
NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care reopens
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible
12-year-old boy, man killed in Brooklyn apartment fire
15-year-old shot in NYC as surge in violence continues
Coronavirus Updates: NJ summer camps reopen
Show More
Man, son die in fire after dad pushes daughter to safety
Murphy calls for national mask requirement as NJ sees localized spikes
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
NYPD cops surprise girl with birthday cake after home burns down
Beaches continue social distancing as NYC gets ready for Phase 3
More TOP STORIES News