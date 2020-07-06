Clarkstown police officer rescues 4-year-old girl from drowning

CLARKSTOWN, Rockland County (WABC) -- A police officer in Rockland County is getting recognition for his action off the clock.Officer Paul Munding of Clarkstown Police Department was at a birthday party over the weekend when he saved 4-year-old Ella from drowning.The little girl was on the pool steps when a doll in the pool caught her eyes.She tried to get it, but couldn't swim.Officer Munding had just met the little girl's parents a few minutes earlier and didn't hesitate for a second.He jumped in fully clothed and pulled her to safety.----------