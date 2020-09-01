Clear video shows pair who robbed man and boy in Bronx, police say

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video of a man and woman wanted for robbing a man and a 12-year-old boy.

The pair got inside the Abmnus Store on Park Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, after a man inside unlocked a door.

It happened on Thursday, August 27th at around 5:50 p.m.

Once inside, the man took out a gun and ordered the 42-year-old victim and the 12-year-old boy to the bathroom.

The man and woman got away with money and cell phones in a black Dodge Charger.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male and female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Subway windows smashed at several locations in NYC

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york cityrobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD's chief chaplain mugged on Upper West Side
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
Teachers' strike vote possible today in NYC
Beloved caretaker fatally shot inside Brooklyn church
AccuWeather: Showers on Tuesday
New Jersey gyms reopen today with restrictions
Walmart launches subscription delivery program 'Walmart+'
Show More
COVID Updates: Would you get a vaccine? 74% say 'yes'
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Skiing is back at Big Snow American Dream in NJ
Remote learning creating concerns over online attendance
Random, unprovoked attack with a bottle injures man
More TOP STORIES News