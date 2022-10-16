20-year-old man killed in fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was killed on the Clearview Expressway Sunday morning in a fatal car accident.

Police say the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord veered off the highway and into a guardrail near the overpass on 73rd Avenue in Queens around 2:30 a.m.

The car ended up striking a tree.

There was another man in the car who was critically injured in the accident.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

