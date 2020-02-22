UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- This thief appeared to know exactly what he was doing and what he was after in the latest of a recent string of restaurant burglaries on the Upper West Side.
The latest restaurant, 8th Hill, located on 359 Columbus Avenue, was broken into on Friday morning.
The owner believes this latest attack was done by the same thief who had robbed three other restaurants in the area within the past two months.
In December Bistro Casis and Pomodoro Rosso were burglarized with the thieves stealing thousands from the cash register overnight.
Video surveillance from the 8th Hill shows the thief breaking in through a cellar door in broad daylight grabbing garbage cans from the basement then heading to the bar.
The thief then fills the trash cans with all of the restaurants the top shelf liquors he could grab. A theft of more than $14 thousand dollars.
"He took all the bottles he needs 1/2/3 and whatever else he could grab. He seemed to know what he was doing. He came in at 6:44 pm and was gone by 7:10 pm before my cooks come in at 7:20 pm; perfect timing," the owner said.
The video shows just how clever this thief is. He steals a kitchen cart and an apron to disguise himself as a cook. An act so convincing a man on the streets stops to help the thief load the garbage cans onto the cart before he wheels them away.
The owner said, "I feel really angry I know police trying their best but even if they catch him after 5/6 days they are going to release thanks to new bail law."
Police have not said if this is the same man they are looking for in all 4 burglaries.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Clever thief disguises himself, steals $14 thousand from Upper West Side Restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More